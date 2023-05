Thursday’s Sports

Sulphur Springs waiting on No. 4

NBA

Wednesday

Warriors – Lakers

East Semifinals G6 Heat (3-2)

Knicks (47-35) 112 – Heat (44-38) 103

Thursday

East Semifinals G6 76ers (3-2)

Celtics (57-25) at Philadelphia 76ers (54-28) at 6:30 pm ESPN

West Semifinals G6 Nuggets (3-2)

Nuggets (53-29) at Phoenix Suns (45-37) at 9:00 pm ESPN

NHL

West 2nd Round (2-2)

Kraken (45-28-8) at Dallas Stars (47-21-14) at 8:30 pm TNT

MLB

Wednesday

Rangers (22-14) 4 – Mariners (18-19) 3

Astros (19-18) 5 – Angels (20-18) 4

Thursday

Rangers (22-14) at Oakland Athletics (8-30) at 8:40 pm

COLLEGE

SOFTBALL

Wednesday

Texas Southern 3 – Jackson State 2

Ole Miss 5 – No. 14 LSU 3

UT Adlington 2 – Sam Houston 1

McNeese 2 – Texas A&M-Corpus 1

South Carolina 1 – NO. 23 Texas A&M 0

Stephen F. 6 – UT Arlington 5

Houston Christian vs. Nicholls – Postponed

BASEBALL

Wednesday

Lamar 9 – Baylor (16-32) 2

HIGH SCHOOL

Four Mount Pleasant High School swimmers, including seniors Reese Ball, Camdon Johnson, Jack Welborn, and junior Sophie Greco, have been named to the Texas Interscholastic Swimming Coaches Association (TISCA) Academic All-State team. To be nominated, student-athletes must be juniors or seniors with an overall GPA of 3.75. Jerilyn Goolsby coaches MPHS Tiger Swim.

Two North Lamar exceptional athletes will advance to the State Special Olympics in San Antonio May 18 – 21. Madison Sikes will compete in the softball throw and the 50 Meter Dash, and Jesse Rickman will compete in the 100M Dash and Mini Javelin Throw.

REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

SOFTBALL

6A Region II

Midway vs. Royse City at Midlothian G1 Thu 6:00 pm, G2 Fri 6:00 pm, G3 Sat 6:00 pm

Rockwall 1 – Wylie 0 G2 Rockwall at 7:00 pm,

5A Region II

Frisco Heritage vs. Frisco Wakeland at Frisco G1 Thu 7:00 pm, G2 Fri 7:00 pm, G3 Sat 7:00 pm

Forney vs. Melissa at Wylie Thu at 7:00 pm – One Game

4A Region II

Aubrey 12 – Venus 0 at Kennedale G2 Thu 6:30 pm, G3 Fri 6:30 pm

Sulphur Springs 2 – Van 0, Sulphur Springs 9 – Van 1

Canton vs. Farmersville TBA Thu

3A Region II

Rains vs. Grand Saline at Winnsboro G1 Thu 6:00 pm, G2 Fri 8:00 pm, G3 Sat 2:00 pm

Mt Vernon vs. Hooks at Mt Pleasant, G1 Fri 6:00 pm, G2-Sat Noon. G3 Monday 6:00 pm

Whitesboro vs. Prairiland at Rockwall-Heath G1 Fri 6:30 pm, G2-G3 Sat 4:00 pm

Queen City vs. Troup at ETBU G1 Thu 7:00 pm, G2 Fri 6:00 pm, G3 sat 6:00 pm

2A Region II

Riesel vs. Trenton at Waxahachie G1 Thu 6:30 pat m, G2 Fri 6:30 pm, G3 Sat 1:00 pm

2A Region III

Frankston vs. Hawkins at Tyler Legacy, G1 Thu 6:00 pm, G2 Fri 6:00 pm, G3 Sat 2:00 pm

Shelbyville vs. Joaquin at Lufkin, G1 Wed 6:00 pm, G2-G3 Sat 4:00 pm

Harleton vs. Como-Pickton at Winnsboro G1 Thu 8:00 pm, G2 Fri 6:00 pm, G3 Monday 6:00 pm

Beckville vs. Groveton at Nacogdoches, G1Thu 6:00 pm, G2-G3 Sat. Noon

1A Region II Semifinals

Dodd City vs. Abbott

1A Region III Semifinals

Neches 11 – Saltillo 0 / One Game

BASEBALL

AREA

6A Region II

Midway vs. North Forney at Midlothian G1 Thu 7:00 pm, G2Fri 7:00 pm, G3 Sat

Mansfield Legacy vs. Rockwall-Heath at DBaptistU G1 Thu 8:00 pm, G2 Fri 7:00 pm, G3 Sat Noon

Rockwall vs. Mansfield at DBaptistU G1Thu 8:00 pm, Jesuit G2 Fri 7:00 pm. G3 Sat Noon

Wylie East vs. Lake Ridge

5A Region II

Longview vs. Corsicana, Corsicana G1 Thu 7:00 pm, G2 Longview Fri 7:00 pm, G3 Rockwall Sat Noon

Hallsville vs. Denison at Rockwall G1Thu 7:00 pm, G2 Fri 7:00 pm, G3 Sat 3:00 pm

Ennis vs. Whitehouse

Lovejoy vs. Texas High at Lovejoy Sat Noon

4A Region II

Anna vs. Life Waxahachie at Lake Highland G1 Fri 7:00 pm, G2-G3 Sat 1:00 pm

Lindale vs. Community at Forney G1 Thu 7:00 pm, G2 Fri 7:00 pm, G3 Sat Noon

Pleasant Grove vs. Ferris at ETBU G1 Thu 7:30 pm One Game

Canton vs. Liberty-Eylau G1 Marshall HS 7:00 pm, G2 Winnsboro Fri 7:00 pm, G3 Winnsboro 2:00 pm

North Lamar vs. Brownsboro at Winnsboro Mon G3 3:45 pm 7-inning

3A Region II

Rains vs. Paradise at Carrollton G1 Thu 7:00 pm, G2 Fri 7:00 pm, G3 Sat 3:00 pm

Gunter vs. Ponder at Prosper G1 Fri 7:30 pm, G2-G3 Sat 1:00 pm

Tatum vs. Winnsboro at Winnsboro G1 Thu 7:00 pm, G2 Tatum 7:00 pm. G3 Mike Carter Sat 6:00 pm

New Diana vs. Atlanta at Mt Pleasant G1 Thu 7:00 pm, G2 Fri 7:00 pm, G3 Sat 2:00 pm

Boyd vs. Pottsboro at Richardson G1 Thu 7:00 pm, G2 Fri 7:00 pm, G3 Sat 1:00 pm

Scurry-Rosser vs. Edgewood

Mineola vs. White Oak at Mike Carter Thu 7:00 pm

Harmony vs. West Rusk at Elysian Fields Sat 7:00 pm

2A Region II

Alvord vs. Whitewright at John Paul G1 Fri 6:00 pm, G2-G3 Sat 10:00 am

Honey Grove vs. Windhorst at Prosper Thu 6:30 pm

2A Region III

Frankston vs. Maud at Elysian Fields G1 Thu 7:00 pm, G2 Fri 7:00 pm, G3 Sat 2:00 pm

Harleton vs. Ore City at Carthage G1 Thu 6:00 pm, G2 ETBU Fri 6:00 pm, G3 ETBU Sat 2:00 pm

Alba-Golden vs. Beckville at Mike Carter G1 Thu 2:00 pm, G2-G3 Mike Carter or Tyler Legacy Sat 4:00 pm

McLeod vs. Kerens at Tyler Legacy G1 Thu 6:00 pm, G2-G3 Fri 6:00 pm

Regional Quarterfinal

1A Region III

Miller Grove vs. Leverett’s Chapel at Rains G1-G2 Thu 6:00 pm, G3 Fri 5:00 pm

Neches vs. Sulphur Bluff at Grand Saline G1-G2 Thu 4:30 pm, G3 Fri 4:00 pm