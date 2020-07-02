Doctors Urge GOP To Halt Texas Convention As Virus Surges

Photo by the Associated Press

The largest medical organization in Texas is urging the GOP to reconsider its plans to hold its convention in Houston in two weeks, one of the country’s fastest-growing COVID hot spots. GOP leaders have been firm that the three-day assembly starting on July 16 will go forward, and face coverings won’t be mandated. They expect about six-thousand people to attend. The Medical Association says now is not the time to bring thousands of people from around the state to an indoor meeting. The Republican Party executive board will meet this evening. Chairman James Dickey says they can move the convention online if they needed.