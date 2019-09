Paris Wildcat – Sports

Monday 9-23-19

PJH Volleyball at North Lamar / 4:30

Tuesday 9-24-19

PJH 8th Grade Football at Melissa/ 5:00/7:30

PJH 7th Grade Football at Wildcat Stadium/ 6:00

Ladycat Volleyball at Anna/ 5:00/6:00

Thursday 9-26-19

PHS Wildcat JV & Freshman at Wildcat Stadium vs. Melissa/ 5:00

Friday 9-27-19

Wildcat Football vs. Melissa at Melissa 7:30

Ladycat Volleyball vs. Pittsburg at Wildcat Gym ( V & JV) 4:30 & 5:30

Saturday 9-28-19

PJH Volleyball at Prairiland A Team Tournament TBA

Cross Country at Mt. Pleasant

Have a Great Week! First Week of Fall!