An East Texas woman who was in TDCJ for drug and theft charges has finished her sentence but was immediately transported to the Panola County Jail. Reportedly, 22-year-old Heather Nicole Jernigan, of Garrison, was indicted for Criminally Negligent Homicide in connection with a fatal car wreck that occurred in June of 2017. Her new bond was set at $5,000.