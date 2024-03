Join the Sam Bell Maxey House for Easter activities tomorrow. There will be two separate sessions to choose from: the first from 10 to 11am and the second from 2 to 3pm. Visitors will have the opportunity to participate in an egg hunt, or “scramble”, on the grounds followed by Easter-themed crafts. Yard games will also be available for play throughout the event. Site staff advise that visitors arrive early for the egg hunt.