Skydome Mobile Planetarium Shows In Paris

SkyDome, a mobile planetarium, will offer free virtual tours through the solar system today and Saturday. The 35-foot wide, 15-foot tall inflatable planetarium will be in the former Paris High School Gymnasium at 215 East Houston Street. The shows will take visitors of all ages on virtual field trip through the universe. Multiple 45-minute show times are available between 3:00 and 8:00 today and between 9 and 3tomorrow. Reservations are required. Visit the mobile planetarium banner at ParisTexas.gov/eclipse or call 903-784-9308 to reserve your seat.