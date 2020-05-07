Eight Additional COVID 19 Cases in Lamar County

On 5/7/2020, the Paris-Lamar County Health District has been notified of an additional 8 COVID-19 cases, for a total of 85 cases in Lamar County.

Of these cases, 7 are travel related, 78 are community spread. Six of the cases have recovered.

NURSING HOME TESTING UPDATE:

Legends Healthcare and Rehab:

51 have tested NEGATIVE for COVID-19

(additional test results pending)

Brentwood:

94 have tested NEGATIVE for COVID-19

3 have tested POSITIVE for COVID-19

(additional test results pending)

Paris Healthcare Nursing Facility:

52 tested POSITIVE for COVID-19

COVID-19 Related Deaths=3

(no tests pending)

Stillhouse:

11 tested POSITIVE for COVID-19

(additional test results pending)

All positive patients have been notified and quarantined immediately.

It is imperative at this time that everyone continue to maintain social distancing and the Health District strongly recommends wearing masks in public places.

The cases are in the following age categories:

0-9: none

10-19: 2 male, 1 female

20-29: 1 male, 6 females

30-39: 4 males, 3 females

40-49: 1 male, 6 females

50-59: 4 males, 9 females

60-69: 13 males, 12 females

70-79: 3 males, 10 females

80 plus: 5 males, 5 females