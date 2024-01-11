Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header
ERCOT Issues Weather Watch

 

ERCOT has issued a Weather Watch from Monday January 15- Wednesday January  17 due to forecasted extreme cold weather across the ERCOT region, higher electrical demand, and the potential for lower reserves. Grid conditions are expected to be normal during an ERCOT Weather Watch. In addition, there is a 20% chance of precipitation during this event, including rain and /or freezing rain possibilities. ERCOT encourages everyone to sign up for grid condition notifications through the Texas Advisory and Notification System. Texans can also monitor real-time and extended grid conditions at ercot.com.

