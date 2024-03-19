Erika Holt Represents Paris FFA At Houston Commercial Steer Contest

Paris High School senior Erika Holt recently made her mark at the Houston Commercial Steer Contest, representing the Paris FFA. From March 3 to the 5th, 2024, Erika exhibited her pen of three steers at this renowned competition. Her hard work paid off, as her steers received exceptional grades, with two classified as Select and one as Choice, showcasing her livestock management and preparation expertise.

The Houston Commercial Steer Contest is a rigorous event that includes various assessments, such as interviews with judges and potential buyers, meat identification tests, knowledge evaluations, and the final sale of the steers. Erika’s success in this competition highlights her dedication to agriculture and her skill in showcasing top-tier cattle operations, reflecting her commitment to excellence in the field.

As a critical platform for exhibitors statewide to exhibit their proficiency in livestock management, the Houston Commercial Steer Contest provides a valuable opportunity for individuals like Erika to demonstrate their commitment to raising and presenting high-quality cattle for market. Erika Holt, the daughter of Rocky and Bianca Holt, is an active member and officer of the Paris FFA chapter, exemplifying her passion and leadership in the agricultural community.