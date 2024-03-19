Hopkins County Chamber Connection – March 20

By Butch Burney

Do you need glasses for the upcoming Total Solar Eclipse? Want a T-shirt and sticker? We know where you can get them. The Chamber of Commerce has eclipse merchandise, including T-shirts, stickers, and glasses. With tens of thousands of visitors targeting Hopkins County for April 8, don’t wait until the last minute.

The Chamber has an eclipse website, TotalEclipseSSTx.com, where you can upload information about events, attractions, lodging, retail shops, and restaurants. That will be the information clearinghouse for what is happening in Hopkins County on Monday, April 8, and the weekend leading up to that day.

We will host a free concert downtown on Saturday, April 6, featuring The Paper Dolls, Jason Waldon and the Alibis, and Dubb and the Luv Machines. There will also be a vendors’ market at The Venue at 219 that weekend.

Check out the website, upload information, and get prepared!

Chamber Golf Tournament

Registration is now open for the 35th Annual Chamber of Commerce Golf Tournament on Friday, May 3. Teams can register online at the Chamber website, HopkinsChamber.org, or we can email you the registration form.

The tournament is limited to 43 teams, with 18 in the morning and 25 in the afternoon. Tee times are on a first-come basis.

The cost for a team of six is $750, which includes a morning or afternoon tee time, three carts, and six lunches.

Coffee and Conversation

Hopkins County Abstract will host the next networking event, Coffee and Conversation, from 7:30–9:00 am, Thursday, April 4, at their office on Oak Avenue.

You don’t have to be a Chamber member to attend. It is open to everyone in the community. It’s a great chance to network and meet others casually.

55+ Health Fair

The ROC at First Baptist Church will host the 55+ Health Fair on Wednesday, April 10, from 9:00 am to noon. The fair will include therapy, blood sugar checks, pre-need funeral plans, medical equipment, home health information, and more. For more information, call Karon Weatherman at 903-243-3255.

Solar Eclipse Art Exhibit

The Hopkins County Infinity 4-H Club is coordinating a Solar Eclipse Art Exhibit with age divisions for children seven years old and under, children 8 to 12, children 13 to 18, and children 19 and over.

The exhibit accepts entries through Friday, April 12, at the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Office. The maximum entry size is 16×20 inches. Display dates will be Monday through Friday, April 15-19, in the Extension Office classroom.

All Hopkins County residents are eligible to submit art. Science and art teachers are encouraged to promote this opportunity with students.

For more information, contact Lisa Sprague at 903-885-3443 or Johanna Hicks at 903-243-0425.

Plant Sale

The Sulphur Springs Church of the Nazarene will hold a Plant sale from Monday to Wednesday, April 4 to 6, at 1300 South League St.

Ribbon Cuttings

Terrific Tuesdays will host a ribbon-cutting at 11:30 am Tuesday, March 26, at First United Methodist Church. They invite everyone.