Randall Wayne Mays

TDCJ Death Row

An execution date has been set for the Henderson County man convicted of murdering two deputies and wounding another. Visiting Judge Joe Clayton ordered Randall Wayne Mays to be put to death on October 16. Mays was condemned for killing Henderson County deputies Tony Ogburn and Paul Habelt and seriously injuring deputy Kevin Harris. The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals ruled recently that Mays is mentally competent for execution.