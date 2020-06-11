Experts Predict What Weddings Will Look Like In The Next Year

Social distancing is necessary as the COVID-19 pandemic continues, and the measure means large, conventional weddings will be unfeasible for the foreseeable future. Several wedding planners spoke to the Huffington Post, and gave their predictions for the top ways weddings will be different. Jove Meyer of Jove Meyer Events in New York City says there will no longer be large tables of appetizers for people to take themselves, but likely small plates with portions for one or two people on them instead. Another wedding planner cut is cocktail hour, and if a couple does have one, it would likely feature layouts with more small seating groups.

Paige Blatt of Geller Events predicts that caterers will focus on serving pre-portioned plates as opposed to buffets or family-style meals. Other predictions: receptions will be shorter and may not include dancing. Outdoor weddings will be more popular, and indoor weddings will be in larger venues. Fewer guests will be seated at each table, face masks will be common sights, hand sanitizer will be readily available, fewer vendors and staff will work the event, and of course, cleaning procedures will be more stringent.

