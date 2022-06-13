Fannin County Man Sentenced In January 6 Capital Breach

WASHINGTON – The government sentenced a Texas man to one year and one day in prison on a felony charge stemming from his actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan 6, 2021. His and others’ actions disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress convened to ascertain and count the electoral votes related to the presidential election.

Nolan B. Cooke, 24, of Savoy, Texas, was sentenced in the District of Columbia.

According to court documents, Cooke joined the front lines of the riot on Jan 6 and helped lead the charge in breaking through the police line. He wore a camera around his neck and recorded videos during the day. While on the restricted grounds, Cooke was part of a crowd of individuals shoving their way through a group of U.S. Capitol Police officers who provided security to the Capitol on the east side of the building. While in the crowd, he yelled statements such as, “There’s a storm coming,” “We’re coming through,” and “Nothing’s holding us back.”

Cooke ultimately climbed the steps to the Capitol and encountered more officers guarding the entrance. He made physical contact with one or more of these officers as he tried to push through the crowd. When he reached the door of the Capitol building, he banged on a window with a flagpole displaying the American flag. He encouraged others to “Break the glass.” Although the government has no evidence that Cooke entered the building, he committed or attempted to commit an act to obstruct, impede or interfere with one or more law enforcement officers carrying out their duties.

In Sherman, TX, officials arrested Cooke on Jan 21, 2021, and he pleaded guilty on Mar 9, 2022, in the District of Columbia to a charge of civil disorder. Following his prison term, Cooke will have three years of supervised release. He also must pay $2,000 in restitution.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office is prosecuting the case for the District of Columbia and the Department of Justice National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section. In addition, The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Texas provided valuable assistance.

The FBI’s Dallas and Washington Field Offices are investigating the case with valuable assistance from the U.S. Capitol Police.

In the 17 months since Jan 6, 2021, the U.S. Government has arrested more than 840 individuals in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including over 250 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with tips can call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or visit tips.fbi.gov.