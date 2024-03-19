Hess Gravely Sales Event Header
Paris Police Report For Tuesday, March 19

On Monday, officers worked on a vehicle burglary in the 3000 block of Aiken Drive. Someone accessed the victim’s vehicle without forcible entry, so police assumed the owner left it unlocked. The unknown suspects stole a handgun from the console and some change from the ashtray.

Officers worked on another burglary of a vehicle in the 2000 block of Graham St. The victim’s unlocked vehicle lost a handgun during the evening or morning of the 17th and 18th of March.

Officers made eight traffic stops, made no arrests, and answered 85 calls for service on Monday, March 18.

Captain John T. Bull

