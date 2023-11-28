ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
United Way Of Lamar County To Collect Space Heaters For Those In Need

PARIS, Texas– The United Way of Lamar County (UWLC)will again collect and distribute donated space heaters for those in need this winter.

UWLC Executive Director Jenny Wilson explains, “We have many residents in our county that simply don’t have heat. When the temperatures drop below freezing, it isn’t safe for these families. Last winter, we collected nearly 100 space heaters and gave those out to families and individuals without heat.” Wilson adds, “Please help us keep everyone in our community warm again this winter!”

The UWLC space heater drive starts on Monday, November 27th, and will continue throughout the winter months. You can drop off heaters at the United Way office, 2340 Lamar Avenue. Businesses that would like to be drop-off locations can call the office at 903-784-6642.

