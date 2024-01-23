ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
Better View Tree Trimming Header Ad
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
Hess Furniture Appliances Banner Header Duplicate
Denny’s Paris Header
Sandlin Header 2022
Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header

Fire At Pittsburg ISD

Multiple crews responded to a fire at the Pittsburg Independent School District bus maintenance facility early Tuesday morning. Firefighters responded to the bus barn on Broach Street, across from the junior high campus, around 4:00 am. They did not report any injuries, and none of the buses were damaged. According to Pittsburg ISD, the fire started in the shop area, and the Central Administration Building received smoke damage. All bus routes ran as scheduled, and all schools and schedules operated normally.

PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES WHO NEED ASSISTANCE WITH ISSUES RELATING TO THE CONTENT OF THIS STATION’S FCC PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE SHOULD CONTACT SHEILA WADE AT SHEILA@EASTTEXASRADIO.COM OR 903-572-8726 OR P.O. BOX 990, MOUNT PLEASANT, TX, 75456. QUESTIONS OR CONCERNS RELATING TO THE ACCESSIBILITY OF THE FCC’S ONLINE PUBLIC FILE SYSTEM SHOULD BE DIRECTED TO THE FCC AT 888-225-5322, 888-835-5322 (TTY), OR FCCINFO@FCC.GOV.

KALK-FM EEO Report | KSCH-FM EEO Report | KSCN-FM EEO Report | KPLT-FM EEO Report | KPLT-AM EEO Report | KIMP-AM EEO Report | KOYN-FM EEO Report | KBUS-FM EEO Report
KALK-FM Public Inspection File | KSCH-FM Public Inspection File | KSCN-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-AM Public Inspection File | KIMP-AM Public Inspection File | KOYN-FM Public Inspection File | KBUS-FM Public Inspection File
Privacy Policy | Contact Us
© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved