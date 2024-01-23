Fire At Pittsburg ISD

Multiple crews responded to a fire at the Pittsburg Independent School District bus maintenance facility early Tuesday morning. Firefighters responded to the bus barn on Broach Street, across from the junior high campus, around 4:00 am. They did not report any injuries, and none of the buses were damaged. According to Pittsburg ISD, the fire started in the shop area, and the Central Administration Building received smoke damage. All bus routes ran as scheduled, and all schools and schedules operated normally.