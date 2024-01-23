Tuesday’s Sports

NTCC’s Shelby Automotive Program

NBA

Monday

76ers (29-13) 133 – Spurs (8-35) 123

Celtics (34-10) 119 – Mavericks (24-19) 110

Jayson Tatum had 38 points and 11 rebounds, Jaylen Brown scored 35, and the Celtics beat the Dallas Mavericks 119-110 on Monday night.

Tuesday

Jazz (22-22) at New Orleans Pelicans (25-18) at 7:00 pm

Trail Blazers (12-30) at Oklahoma City Thunder (29-13) at 7:00 pm

NHL

Tuesday

Stars (27-13-6) at Detroit Red Wings (24-17-5) at 6:00 pm ESPN+

Mt Vernon Courthouse is now for the sexual assault trial of Mike Ribeiro, age 43. Ribeiro played 17 seasons in the National Hockey League for Montreal, Dallas, Washington, Phoenix, Nashville, and Finland. They expect the trial to take two weeks. DA Will Ramsay will prosecute, and Hector Diaz of Arizona and Heath Hyde of Sulphur Springs will represent Ribeiro.

COLLEGE

NCAAM

Monday

Lamar (10-9 4-2) 76 – Texas A&M-Commerce (7-11 1-4) 65

On Monday night, the Lamar Cardinals defended home court at Neches Arena with a 76-65 win over the Texas A&M University-Commerce men’s basketball team. The Lions head home for their next three games, hosting Nicholls at 3:30 Saturday afternoon, defending Southland champion A&M-Corpus Christi at 7:00 pm next Monday, and 7:00 pm UIW on January 31.

Tuesday

Texas (13-5 2-3) at Norman No. 11 Oklahoma (15-3 3-2) at 6:00 pm ESPN

No. 4 Houston (16-2 3-2) at Provo No. 21 BYU (14-4 2-3) at 8:00 pm ESPN+

NCAAW

Monday

No. 4 Kansas State (19-1 8-0) 58 – No. 13 Baylor (15-3 4-3) 55

SOFTBALL

The Texas A&M Lions softball team has added home games against Texas Southern and Arkansas-Pine Bluff to round out its 2024 schedule.

NTCC is excited that its Shelby Automotive Program will benefit from a car auction at the Barrett-Jackson in Scottsdale, Arizona. A fully-restored 1968 Shelby GT350 Convertible will be sold on NTCC’s behalf at approximately 6:30 pm this Friday in a no-reserve charity auction. One hundred percent of the proceeds of the hammer price will provide scholarships and unique learning opportunities for students in the Carroll Shelby Automotive Program. Aaron Shelby will introduce the car on behalf of NTCC and the Carroll Shelby Foundation.

HIGH SCHOOL

Mount Pleasant High School Powerlifting kicked off its season in Lindale last Thursday. MPHS picked up where they left off in 2023, with the Tigers finishing second as a team and the Lady Tigers finishing third overall. The Tigers claimed ten individual medals, and the Lady Tigers brought home seven, including four first-place finishes with numerous personal bests.