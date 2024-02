This last Saturday, Kale Robinson, 17, passed away during a Texas High School Bass Association tournament weigh-in. Cooper Standridge and Gage Ivey have fished with Kale on the fishing team for the last three years. They are working to arrange one more boat takeoff in honor of Kale and to raise donations for his loved ones. It will be sunrise at the Titus County boat ramp on Lake Bob Sandlin this Saturday, February 24.