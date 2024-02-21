Hess Furniture Appliances Banner Header Duplicate
Denny’s Paris Header
Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
Better View Tree Trimming Header Ad
Sandlin Header 2022

New Boston Man Could Face 99 To Life

Chester "Chet" Ray Stuart

Chester “Chet” Ray Stuart, 36, of Bowie County, allegedly began showing his friend’s daughter girl pornography when she was 8, according to a probable cause affidavit. The girl is now in her teens. An adult relative witnessed “questionable behavior” by Stuart. He would allegedly go into the girl’s bedroom and close the door, and he would often take her to the store. The relative checked the girl’s phone and found text messages allegedly sent by Stuart that were sexually graphic. If convicted of continuous sexual abuse of a child, Stuart could face 25 to 99 years or life in prison without parole.

PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES WHO NEED ASSISTANCE WITH ISSUES RELATING TO THE CONTENT OF THIS STATION’S FCC PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE SHOULD CONTACT SHEILA WADE AT SHEILA@EASTTEXASRADIO.COM OR 903-572-8726 OR P.O. BOX 990, MOUNT PLEASANT, TX, 75456. QUESTIONS OR CONCERNS RELATING TO THE ACCESSIBILITY OF THE FCC’S ONLINE PUBLIC FILE SYSTEM SHOULD BE DIRECTED TO THE FCC AT 888-225-5322, 888-835-5322 (TTY), OR FCCINFO@FCC.GOV.

KALK-FM EEO Report | KSCH-FM EEO Report | KSCN-FM EEO Report | KPLT-FM EEO Report | KPLT-AM EEO Report | KIMP-AM EEO Report | KOYN-FM EEO Report | KBUS-FM EEO Report
KALK-FM Public Inspection File | KSCH-FM Public Inspection File | KSCN-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-AM Public Inspection File | KIMP-AM Public Inspection File | KOYN-FM Public Inspection File | KBUS-FM Public Inspection File
Privacy Policy | Contact Us
© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved