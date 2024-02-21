New Boston Man Could Face 99 To Life

Chester "Chet" Ray Stuart

Chester “Chet” Ray Stuart, 36, of Bowie County, allegedly began showing his friend’s daughter girl pornography when she was 8, according to a probable cause affidavit. The girl is now in her teens. An adult relative witnessed “questionable behavior” by Stuart. He would allegedly go into the girl’s bedroom and close the door, and he would often take her to the store. The relative checked the girl’s phone and found text messages allegedly sent by Stuart that were sexually graphic. If convicted of continuous sexual abuse of a child, Stuart could face 25 to 99 years or life in prison without parole.