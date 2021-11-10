At 3:10 Tuesday afternoon, there was a five-vehicle fatal crash on SH-31 approximately four miles east of Tyler in Smith County. The driver of a 2015 Nissan was traveling east on SH-31, followed by a 2013 Ford F-150 and a 2008 Chevrolet. The driver of a 2007 Dodge was traveling westbound on SH-31, followed by a 2017 Ford F-150. The driver of the Altima slowed, causing the vehicle behind Ford F-150 to take evasive action. The Ford sideswiped the Altima as it passed on its right side. The following Chevrolet struck the Altima from behind, causing it to travel into the westbound lane where the Dodge struck it. The Chevrolet then crossed into the westbound lane, where it hit the 2017 Ford F-150.

The driver of the Altima was Julia R. Martinez, 33, of Tyler, who Judge Andy Dunklin pronounced as well as her 14-year-old male passenger at the scene. The driver of the 2007 Dodge was Dillon M. Dowdy, 30, of Tyler, listed in stable condition. The driver of the 2008 Chevrolet was Tanya R. Garza, 36, of Van, listed in stable condition. The driver of the 2013 Ford F-150 was John Kincheloe, 32, of Tyler, uninjured. The driver of the 2017 Ford F-150 was Billy Walker, Jr., 48, of Tyler, unharmed.