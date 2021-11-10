Tickets On Sale For UIL Football Playoffs

Tickets Go on Sale for UIL Football State Championships at AT&T Stadium

AUSTIN, TX— Tickets for the 2021 UIL Football State Championships at AT&T Stadium are available for purchase. All 11-man and six-man football championships will be at the exact location. You can purchase tickets online through Seatgeek.com.

UIL Football State Championships

AT&T Stadium, Arlington

Wednesday, Dec 15, 2021 – $20 (Ticket allows admittance to all games on Dec 15)

Conference 1A Six-Man Division I – 11:00 am

Conference 1A Six-Man Division II – 2:00 pm

Conference 2A Division I – 7:00 pm

*To purchase tickets for the games on Dec 18, please go to the following link: Click Here

Thursday, Dec 16, 2021 – $20 (Ticket allows admittance to all games on Dec 16)

Conference 2A Division II – 11:00 am

Conference 3A Division I – 3:00 pm

Conference 3A Division II – 7:00 pm

*To purchase tickets for the games on Dec 19, please go to the following link: Click Here

Friday, Dec 17, 2021 – $20 (Ticket allows admittance to all games on Dec 17)

Conference 4A Division I – 11:00 am

Conference 4A Division II – 3:00 pm

Conference 5A Division I – 7:00 pm

*To purchase tickets for the games on Dec 20, please go to the following link: Click Here

Saturday, Dec 18, 2021 – $20 (Ticket allows admittance to all games on Dec 18)

Conference 5A Division II – 11:00 am

Conference 6A Division I – 3:00 pm

Conference 6A Division II – 7:00 pm

*To purchase tickets for the games on Dec 21, please go to the following link: Click Here