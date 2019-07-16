FM 1528 Sidewalk Project In Delta County Begins Week of July 22

Texas Department of Transportation officials have announced that a project to construct sidewalks along FM 1528 near Cooper schools in Delta County is slated to begin the week of July 22.

Contractor Highway 19 Construction LLC was granted 29 working days, weather permitting, to complete this project valued at more than $81,000. The contractor anticipates setting construction barricades on July 19 and beginning work early the next week, officials said.

The roadway will be open to traffic at all times while this project is underway. Most of the construction work will occur off of the roadway pavement, but motorists could encounter temporary lane closures at time, officials said.

Motorists who travel in this area should remain alert and pay attention to all signs, barricades and traffic controls, and reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.