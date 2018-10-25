Football Preview Plus Red Sox Take 2-0 Lead in Today’s Sports

Bi-district volleyball matchups are set for the area teams. On Monday October 29th, the Chisum Lady Mustangs will play New Boston at 8pm in Mt. Pleasant. Also on Monday will be Rivercrest and Como Pickton. That game is at 6 pm in Mt. Vernon.

North Lamar will play Kilgore on Tuesday, October 30 at 6pm at Sulphur Springs High School.

Detroit will play Cumby at Mt. Vernon on Tuesday at 8pm. Prairiland will also play Tuesday. They will face Atlanta in Mt. Pleasant at 6 pm.

The Paris Lady Cats will play Gilmer on Tuesday. They will play at 6pm at Rains High school.

Tomorrow night, on 101..9 KBUS, the Paris Wildcats will host Sanger. Paris is looking to rebound after losing last week to Argyle while Sanger is still looking for their first win of the year. The North Lamar Panthers are on a bye this week.

Mt Pleasant is at home with Lindale at 7:30pm on KLAKE 977, Pittsburg will host Gilmer on STAR 969, Sulphur Springs will travel to Greenville on STAR 959, Daingerfield is at Waskom, Hughes Springs will host Redwater, Mt Vernon is at home against Hooks, Paul Pewitt will host Elysian Fields and Rivercrest is at home against Boles.

The Dallas Mavericks blew a 26-point lead last night in Atlanta as they lost 111–104. Luka Doncic finished with 21 points and 9 rebounds for Dallas. The Mavs will play in Toronto in Friday night.

The Boston Red Sox David Price pitched six solid innings and getting the win in a World Series game, and J.D. Martinez delivering the clutch, two-out, two-run go-ahead base hit as the Red Sox beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 4-2 in Game 2 of the World Series on Wednesday to take a 2-0 lead. Game 3 will move the series to Los Angeles Friday night at 7:09 with Rick Porcello vs Walker Buehler

The Denver Broncos waived backup quarterback Chad Kelly on Wednesday morning, just a day after Kelly was arrested for criminal trespassing in the early-morning hours Tuesday. Kelly made a brief appearance Wednesday morning in Arapahoe County Court where his next court date was set for Nov. 8. Kelly was in the Broncos’ complex about 25 minutes before his court appearance — the two buildings are adjacent in south suburban Denver — and stayed roughly 10 minutes before he left for the courthouse. He was not formally charged.

The New York Giants made their second high-profile trade in as many days Wednesday, sending run-stuffing defensive tackle Damon Harrison to the Detroit Lions for a fifth-round draft pick. Lions coach Matt Patricia confirmed that the Lions had been talking to the Giants but would not confirm the trade Wednesday morning because it wasn’t official. The deal comes less than 24 hours after New York traded starting cornerback Eli Apple, a former first-round draft pick, to the New Orleans Saints.

A number of Oakland Raiders players are unhappy with the way coach Jon Gruden handled this week’s blockbuster trade of star receiver Amari Cooper. Multiple players, speaking to The Athletic under condition of anonymity, expressed frustration that they didn’t hear about Monday’s trade of Cooper to the Dallas Cowboys from Gruden, instead learning about the deal from media reports.

A jury on Wednesday convicted the three defendants accused of pay-for-play schemes to influence high-profile basketball recruits to attend Kansas, Louisville and NC State. Adidas employee James Gatto, former Adidas consultant Merl Code and Christian Dawkins were accused of felony charges of wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud by paying money from Adidas to the families of recruits to ensure they signed with Adidas-sponsored schools, and then with the sneaker company and certain financial planners and agents once they turned pro.

The Big Ten fined Michigan State $10,000 for violating the conference’s sportsmanship policy during an altercation between Spartans players and a Michigan player prior to Saturday’s game. A brief scuffle occurred between the teams roughly two hours before kickoff, when Michigan State enter Spartan Stadium for its weekly ritual of walking with linked arms from one end zone to the other. The league also issued public reprimands to Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh and Michigan linebacker Devin Bush for their behavior or reaction to the incident.