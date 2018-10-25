Hopkins County Bookings

A State trooper conducted a traffic stop on Hwy 11 in Hopkins County because of a defective tail light and learned the driver was wanted on two outstanding Hopkins County warrants. The trooper arrested 26-year-old William Tyler Bilharz, of Sulphur Springs, for violating the probation he was on for felony drug convictions. Bond was denied.

Hopkins County arrested 47-year-old Christopher Jerome Miles for Possession of a Penalty Group II Controlled Substance and Violation of the Probation he was on for Delivery of Marijuana. No bond amount has been set.

Bond has been set by a Hopkins County Justice of the Peace at a total of $35,000 for 41-year-old C.J. Spratt, Jr. He was arrested on grand jury indictments for Evading Arrest or Detention with a Vehicle and Burglary of a Building.

Hopkins County Deputies arrested 26-year-old Lucas Wayne Williams on a warrant for Burglary of a Habitation. No bond amount was set.