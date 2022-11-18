Former Justiss Student Donates Thanksgiving Dinners

Former Justiss Elementary student Caleb Cuffie once again contributes ten turkey dinners to his former school. For the last several years, twelve-year-old Cuffie has worked and raised money throughout the year to purchase and deliver turkey dinners to Justiss Elementary to be distributed to families in need.

“Caleb has been a great role model for our youth in the community by showing his hard work and dedication to help others,” stated Justiss Principal Renee Elmore. “He is a true blessing and inspiration to our school and community. A boy with a heart made of gold.”