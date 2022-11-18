Erin Conrad – Edward Jones Header
Former Justiss Student Donates Thanksgiving Dinners

Pictured above: Justiss Counselor Andrea Irwin, Darrius Cuffie, Caleb Cuffie and Justiss Principal Renee Elmore.

Former Justiss Elementary student Caleb Cuffie once again contributes ten turkey dinners to his former school. For the last several years, twelve-year-old Cuffie has worked and raised money throughout the year to purchase and deliver turkey dinners to Justiss Elementary to be distributed to families in need.

“Caleb has been a great role model for our youth in the community by showing his hard work and dedication to help others,” stated Justiss Principal Renee Elmore. “He is a true blessing and inspiration to our school and community. A boy with a heart made of gold.”

