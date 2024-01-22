Denny’s Paris Header
Four Arrested In Walmart Gift Card Cloning Case

mugshots unavailable

A seven-month-long investigation ended with the arrests of four North Texans accused of cloning Walmart gift cards. The probe began after several people tried to use their cards and found that someone had already obtained the money. Colleyville Police executed a search on the home of 42-year-old Geandy O’Reilly and found electronic equipment, 88 cases of beer, and nearly 7,000 gift cards. They also arrested a woman and two other men. It is a multi-state investigation involving at least 1,000 victims, and they have identified more suspects not in custody.

