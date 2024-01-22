Denny’s Paris Header
Trial Starts In Franklin County For Former NHL Star

MIke Ribeiro
Wikipedia – NHL

Jury selection starts Monday morning at the Franklin County Airport for a former National Hockey League star charged in Franklin County with sexual assault. Jury selection is at the airport because of the many potential jurors receiving summonses for jury duty. The defendant, 43-year-old Mike Ribeiro, played over 1,000 games in 17 seasons for five organizations, including the Dallas Stars. He was indicted in April of 2022 for sexually assaulting two women and arrested several weeks later. He was released the same day on a $200,000 bond. They expect opening statements on Tuesday at the Franklin County Courthouse, and they think the trial will take about two weeks. District Attorney Will Ramsay will prosecute the case, and Hector Diaz of Arizona and Heath Hyde of Sulphur Springs will represent Ribeiro.

