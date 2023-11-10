ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
Franklin Signs with Southern Methodist University

Pictured left to right Front row: Subrina Nickerson Smith, Jasmine Franklin, and Head Girls Track Coach Kevin Adkins Back row: Superintendent Althea Dixon, Principal Chris Vaughn, Head Boys Track Coach Michael Johnson, Coach Erika Stanley, Girls Athletic Coordinator LaShunda Dangerfield, and Assistant Athletic Director Chad Helberg.

Jasmine Franklin will continue her track career at the collegiate level after signing her letter of intent with Southern Methodist University. As a standout athlete for PHS, Franklin made an impressive showing at last year’s State UIL track meet, bringing home the gold medal in the 200 meter dash with a time of 24:26. She was also a member of the 4×100 meter relay, and 4×200 meter relay, where the team brought home a silver medal in both events. Jasmine was also on the 4×100 meter relay that finished 6th in the state in 2022.

Head coach Kevin Adkins stated, “I am extremely proud of Jasmine, and getting the opportunity to watch her sign with SMU was an honor. She is one of the hardest working young ladies I have ever coached. The time and commitment she has made to track and field has finally paid off, and I couldn’t be more proud of her.”

“When I watch Jaz run, I know I am watching something truly special; she is so talented, and like most of her medals, she has a heart of gold,” coach Erika Stanley said. “I am so proud of her and cannot wait to see her fly for SMU!”

Her achievements are a testament to her hard work, dedication, and natural talent, and she is sure to make a positive impact on her new team at Southern Methodist University.

