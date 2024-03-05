Free Debris

There is a definite mystery brewing along the California Central Coast. They are receiving multiple reports of debris washing ashore for at least 60 miles From San Simeon (SEE-me-un) to Grover Beach. So far, people have seen wooden barrels and possibly raw cotton bales. When the storm brought rough seas, it seemed a ship lost some cargo. The large wood casks are causing quite a stir. Several people rolled barrels off the beach and took them home, hoping to find pirate treasure. However, many of them ended up finding empty wine or whiskey casks.