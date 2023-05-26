Friday’s Sports

NBA

Thursday

East Finals G5 Heat (3-2)

Celtics (57-25) 110 – Heat (44-38) 97

Saturday

Celtics (57-25) at Miami Heat (44-38) at 7:30 pm TNT

The Denver Nuggets completed a sweep of the Los Angeles Lakers. So, they now join the Western Conference champs in the NBA Finals?

This year’s playoffs saw several surprises in the first round, none more significant than the eight-seed Miami Heat, who emerged from the NBA’s play-in tournament, knocking off the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks, who led the NBA with 58 wins in the regular season. In the Western Conference, the Los Angeles Lakers became the second play-in team to advance when they defeated the second-seeded Memphis Grizzlies with a 40-point victory in Game 6.

NHL

Thursday

West Final G4 Golden Knights (3-1)

Stars (47-21-14) 3 – Golden Knights (51-22-9) 2

Saturday

Stars (47-21-14) at Las Vegas Golden Knights (51-22-9) at 7:00 pm ABC/ESPN+

MLB

Thursday

Rangers and Astros Idle

Friday

Rangers (31-18) at Baltimore Orioles (33-17) at 6:05 pm

Astros (28-21) at Oakland Athletics (10-42) at 8:40 pm ESPN+

NFL

Dallas Cowboys Coach Mike McCarthy ensures he will not be fined for a third straight year for too much contact during organized team activities. “Our team periods are walkthroughs and jog throughs,” McCarthy said before the Cowboys’ second OTA of the offseason program. “So, we won’t have a competitive 11-on-11 drill here probably ever again in the offseason.” They fined McCarthy in 2021 and 2022 for what the league deemed too much contact in the offseason practices conducted without pads and theoretically not supposed to have any contact. A brief skirmish between two players last year led to the investigation that prompted the second fine. A third violation of the rules could lead to a team potentially losing a draft pick.

COLLEGE

SOFTBALL

Thursday

No. 6 Oklahoma (44-14) 8 – Oregon (38-15) 1

No. 3 Florida State (53-9) 8 – No. 14 Georgia (42-13) 1

Friday

No. 16 Clemson vs. No. 1 Oklahoma at 1:00 pm ESPN2|ESPN+

No. 13 Texas (45-13) vs. No. 4 Tennessee (47-8) at 3:00 pm ESPN2|ESPN+

No. 6 Oklahoma State (44-14) vs. Oregon (38-15) at 5:00 pm ESPN2|ESPN+

Louisiana (50-14) vs. No. 7 Washington (41-13) at 9:00 pm ESPN|ESPN+

BASEBALL

Thursday

Prairie View A&M 9 – Texas Southern 6

Houston 4 – Wichita State 3

Kansas State (34-23) 6 – No. 20 Texas (38-20) 0

Texas A&M (34-24) 5 – South Carolina (39-19) 0

UT Arlington 11 – Seattle U 3

Texas State 6 – Georgia State 5

Middle Tennessee 7 – Louisiana Tech 6

TCU (35-22) 14 – Kansas (25-31) 4

Florida Atlantic 6 – Rice 1

Utah Valley 10 – Sam Houston 6

No. 17 Dallas Baptist 10 – Western Kentucky 2

No. 7 Coastal Carolina 6 – Louisi9ana 3

Texas Tech (39-19) 10 – Oklahoma (31-25) 9

No. 4 Arkansas 5 – No. 5 LSU 4

No. 18 Oklahoma State 3 – No. 21 West Virginia 2

HIGH SCHOOL

SOFTBALL

REGION II FINALS

4A

Aubrey 7 – Van Alstyne 2 (One Game)

No. 9 Rains 5 – Whitesboro 1, Rains 2 – Whitesboro 1

2A

Trenton vs. Crawford at Waxahachie, Sat at 1:00 pm One Game

1A

Dodd City at McCombs Austin Tue May 30 at 10:00 am and 1:00 pm, State Champ Wed May 31 at 4:00 pm

REGIONAL III SEMIFINALS

4A

Carthage 4 – China Springs 2, China Springs 7 – Carthage 6, G3 at Forney, Sat 3:00 pm

No. 16 Taylor 4 – No. 15 Spring Hill 2, at Midlothian G2-G3 Sat 2:00 pm

2A

Como-Pickton 14 – Shelbyville 1, Como-Pickton 4 – Shelbyville 0

BASEBALL

REGION II QUARTERFINALS

6A

No. 1 Rockwall 8 – No. 5 The Woodlands 6, G2 Fri 5:00 pm, G3 Sat 2:00 pm

No. 4 Rockwall-Heath 9 – No. 3 Cypress Woods 1, at Baylor, G2 Fri 8:00 pm, G3 Sat Noon

5A

Longview 6 – No. 21 Reedy 5, G2-G3 Frisco Sat 2:00 pm

No. 16 Wakeland 7 – Whitehouse 4, at Dallas Baptist U, G2-G3 Sat 5:00 pm

4A

No. 2 Celina 5 – Pleasant Grove 3, G2 Celina 7 – Pleasant Grove 1

Liberty Eylau 5 – Aubrey 2 at Mike Carter, G2-G3 Sat 2:00 pm

3A

No. 7 Gunter vs. Tatum at North Forney, G1 Wed 7:00 pm, G2 Fri 7:00 pm, G3 1:00 pm

No. 11 Boyd 7 – White Oak 1, at North Forney, G2 Fri Noon, G3 Sat 4:00 pm

No. 16 Taylor 4 – No. 15 Spring Hill 2

1A

Abbott 11 – Dodd City 4, at Royse City G2-G3 Sat 2:00 pm

REGION III SEMIFINALS

2A

No. 25 Harleton 2 – Garrison 1, at ETBU, G2-G3 at Gary Sat 1:00 pm

Beckville vs. Douglass-Joaquin winner at Carthage Thu 5:00 pm One Game

1A

Leverett’s Chapel vs. Kennard at Rusk, G1 Thu 6:00 pm, G2 -G3 Sat 3:00 pm

Deport Baseball Association is putting together a kickball tournament on Saturday, Jun 3, at $250 for a team of 11. You must be registered by May 28. We will serve nachos and hot dogs and have a concession stand and a silent auction. All proceeds go to the Deport Baseball Association. You must be 16 years or older to play. Please call or text Hollie at 972-567-0897 to sign your team up.