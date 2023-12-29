Friday’s Sports

Dallas Mavericks forward Derrick Jones Jr. (55) works around Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, December 28, 2023, in Minneapolis.
NFL
Thursday
Browns (11-5) 37 – Jets (6-10) 20
The Cleveland Browns officially punched their ticket to the playoffs on Thursday night. Quarterback Joe Flacco led the Browns (11-5) and defeated the New York Jets 37-20 to clinch their first postseason appearance since 2020 and only their third since 1999. Flacco threw three touchdown passes in the first half, including a 7-yard strike to running back Jerome Fore on the opening drive. Flacco has thrown for more than 300 yards in every victory in Cleveland’s four-game winning streak.
Saturday
Lions (11-4) at Arlington Cowboys (10-5) at 7:15 pm ABC/ESPN+
Sunday
Saints (7-8) at Tampa Buccaneers (8-7) at Noon FOX
Titans (5-10) at Houston Texans (8-7) at Noon FOX
NBA
Thursday
Timberwolves (23-7) 118 – Mavericks (18-14) 110
Pelicans (18-14) 112 – Jazz (13-19) 105
Spurs (5-25) 118 – Trail Blazers (8-22) 105
Anthony Edwards scored a season-high 44 points, and Rudy Gobert had 20 points and 11 rebounds as the Minnesota Timberwolves held on for a 118-110 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday night. The Mavericks were without Luka Doncic on the second night of back-to-back games. Dallas fell at Cleveland 113-110 on Wednesday.
Friday
76ers (21-9) at Houston Rockets (15-14) at 7:00 pm
Thunder (20-9) at Denver Nuggets (23-10) at 8:00 pm
Spurs (5-25) at Portland Trail Blazers (8-22) at 9:00 pm
NHL
Friday
Blackhawks (11-22-1) at Dallas Stars (20-9-4) at 7:00 pm ESPN+
COLLEGE
BOWL GAMES
Thursday
No. 14 Arizona (10-3) 38 – No. 12 Oklahoma (10-3) 24
No. 25 Kansas State (9-4) 28 – No. 18 NC State (9-4) 19
Boston College (7-6) 23 – No. 24 SMU (11-3) 14
NCAAM
Thursday
No. 12 Oklahoma (11-1) 88 – Central Arkansas (3-11) 72
Friday
UNC Greensboro (9-3) at Austin No. 21 Texas (9-2) at 7:00 pm LHN
NCAAW
Wednesday
No. 5 Texas (13-0) 97 – Jackson State (5-6) 52
Saturday
No. 10 Baylor (11-0) at Austin No. 5 Texas (13-0) at 1:00 pm FOX
BYU (10-3) at Fort Worth No. 23 TCU (13-0) at 4:00 pm ESPN+
Jacksonville (4-8) at Baton Rouge No. 7 LSU (12-1) at 7:00 pm SECN+