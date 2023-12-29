Friday’s Sports

Dallas Mavericks forward Derrick Jones Jr. (55) works around Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, December 28, 2023, in Minneapolis.

NFL

Thursday

Browns (11-5) 37 – Jets (6-10) 20

The Cleveland Browns officially punched their ticket to the playoffs on Thursday night. Quarterback Joe Flacco led the Browns (11-5) and defeated the New York Jets 37-20 to clinch their first postseason appearance since 2020 and only their third since 1999. Flacco threw three touchdown passes in the first half, including a 7-yard strike to running back Jerome Fore on the opening drive. Flacco has thrown for more than 300 yards in every victory in Cleveland’s four-game winning streak.

Saturday

Lions (11-4) at Arlington Cowboys (10-5) at 7:15 pm ABC/ESPN+

Sunday

Saints (7-8) at Tampa Buccaneers (8-7) at Noon FOX

Titans (5-10) at Houston Texans (8-7) at Noon FOX

NBA

Thursday

Timberwolves (23-7) 118 – Mavericks (18-14) 110

Pelicans (18-14) 112 – Jazz (13-19) 105

Spurs (5-25) 118 – Trail Blazers (8-22) 105

Anthony Edwards scored a season-high 44 points, and Rudy Gobert had 20 points and 11 rebounds as the Minnesota Timberwolves held on for a 118-110 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday night. The Mavericks were without Luka Doncic on the second night of back-to-back games. Dallas fell at Cleveland 113-110 on Wednesday.

Friday

76ers (21-9) at Houston Rockets (15-14) at 7:00 pm

Thunder (20-9) at Denver Nuggets (23-10) at 8:00 pm

Spurs (5-25) at Portland Trail Blazers (8-22) at 9:00 pm

NHL

Friday

Blackhawks (11-22-1) at Dallas Stars (20-9-4) at 7:00 pm ESPN+

COLLEGE

BOWL GAMES

Thursday

No. 14 Arizona (10-3) 38 – No. 12 Oklahoma (10-3) 24

No. 25 Kansas State (9-4) 28 – No. 18 NC State (9-4) 19

Boston College (7-6) 23 – No. 24 SMU (11-3) 14

NCAAM

Thursday

No. 12 Oklahoma (11-1) 88 – Central Arkansas (3-11) 72

Friday

UNC Greensboro (9-3) at Austin No. 21 Texas (9-2) at 7:00 pm LHN

NCAAW

Wednesday

No. 5 Texas (13-0) 97 – Jackson State (5-6) 52

Saturday

No. 10 Baylor (11-0) at Austin No. 5 Texas (13-0) at 1:00 pm FOX

BYU (10-3) at Fort Worth No. 23 TCU (13-0) at 4:00 pm ESPN+

Jacksonville (4-8) at Baton Rouge No. 7 LSU (12-1) at 7:00 pm SECN+