Paris Police Report For Friday, January 26

Thursday afternoon at 3:53, the owner reported a vehicle burglary in the 100 block of SW 19th ST sometime during the last two days. The victim advised that they had left the vehicle unlocked in their driveway. They discovered that some suspect had gone through their glove box and console. A wallet containing cash, credit cards, and identification cards for the victim and their children was missing. There are currently no suspects.

Thursday morning at 6:30, officers arrested John Daniels, 38, of Hugo, for skip-scanning items at a business in the 3800 block of Lamar. Daniels had an outstanding warrant with Paris Municipal Court for Failure to Appear.

All arrests in the past 24 hours were for Class C Warrants for traffic violations or failure to appear.

Officers made 42 traffic stops, arrested three adults, and answered 95 calls for service on Thursday, January 25.

Captain John T. Bull