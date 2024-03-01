Friday’s Sports

Photo - Tamara Susa / Lamar (21-5 15-1) 74 – A&M-Commerce (11-15 6-10) 58

NFL

A judge has upheld a decision requiring Cowboys owner Jerry Jones to take a paternity test as part of a legal dispute with a 27-year-old woman who says the billionaire is her biological father. A Texas judge on Wednesday rejected an appeal from Jones of a 2022 ruling in a paternity case brought by Alexandra Davis, who previously alleged in a separate lawsuit that Jones had a relationship with her mother, resulting in her birth in the mid-1990s.

NBA

Thursday

Suns (36-24) 110 – Rockets (25-34) 105

Spurs (12-48) 132 – Thunder (41-18) 118

Victor Wembanyama had 28 points and 12 rebounds, Devin Vassell scored 28 points, and the Spurs beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 132-118 on Thursday night. Wembanyama added seven assists, five blocks, and two assists while shooting 9-for-17 from the field and 5-for-7 on 3-pointers while playing the entire fourth quarter.

Friday

Mavericks (34-25) at Boston Celtics (46-12) at 6:30 pm ESPN

Pacers (34-26) at New Orleans Pelicans (35-25) at 7:00 pm

NHL

Stars (36-17-9) 4 – Jets (37-16-5) 1

The Dallas Stars received a boost from their acquisition of top trade target Chris Tanev, even though the veteran defender still needs to join them. Stars rookie Logan Stankoven scored for the third time in his four NHL games, and Dallas beat the Winnipeg Jets 4-1 on Thursday to take over the top spot in the Central Division two days after a four-goal loss in Colorado. The Stars host the Sharks on Saturday at 7:00 pm.

COLLEGE

NCAAW

No. 9 LSU (25-4 12-3) 80 – Georgia (12-16 3-12) 54

Lamar (21-5 15-1) 74 – A&M-Commerce (11-15 6-10) 58

A&M University-Commerce women’s basketball team was downed 74-58 Thursday night in the Field House by the Lamar Cardinals. With the win in the Field House on Thursday and Southeastern’s loss at UIW, Lamar clinched a share of the regular season Southland Conference title and the No. 1 seed in the conference tournament. The Cardinals are 21-5 overall and 15-1 in conference play.

NCAAM

Saturday

No. 7 Kansas (21-7 9-6) vs. No. 15 Baylor (20-8 9-6) at Noon ABC

No. 1 Houston (25-3 12-3) at Oklahoma (19-9 7-9) at 7:00 pm ESPN2

HIGH SCHOOL

GIRL’S STATE PLAYOFFS

Thursday

3A

Shallowater (26-12) 59 – Rains (36-2) 47

Friday

Martins Mill (34-5) vs. Goldthwaite (34-3) at 8:30 am

BOY’S REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

Friday

6A REGION II

Rockwall vs. Nimitz at Lufkin at 5:30 pm

5A REGION II

The Colony vs. Longview at Garland at 6:00 pm

Lone Star vs. Lancaster at Garland at 7:30 pm

4A REGION II

Anna vs. Carter at Commerce at 8:00 pm

3A REGION II

Paradise vs. Tatum at Prosper at 6:00 pm

Chapel Hill MP vs. Ponder at Prosper at 7:30 pm. Star 96.9

2A REGION II

North Hopkins vs. Lipan at McKinney at 5:00 pm K-Lake 97.7 / Sat Star 95.9

Muenster vs. Poolville at McKinney at 7:00 pm

2A REGION III

Martins Mill vs. Beckville at Athens at 6:00 pm

LaPoynor vs. Shelbyville at Athens at 8:00 pm

1A REGION III

Dodd City vs. Gordon at Mansfield at 5:00 pm