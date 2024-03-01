Paris Police Report For Friday, March 1

Colton Heath Golightly

Officers arrested Colton Heath Golightly, 35, Thursday on a Parole Warrant for Possession of a Controlled Substance. It was after officers stopped him in the 2500 block of Lamar Ave for an equipment violation. They processed Golightly without incident.

Karen Elaine Hines

Thursday, police arrested Karen Elaine Hines, 28, on a warrant for Theft of over $2,500 but less than $30,000. Officers contacted Hines in the 3100 block of NE Loop 286 and took her into custody. The arrest resulted from an embezzlement case reported on February 12 in the 500 block of N. Main St.

Tamaria Shardaye Jones

Thursday, officers responded to Walmart and arrested Tamaria Shardaye Jones, 29, for failing to scan items at the self-checkout and then attempting to leave the store. Jones took $142.23 worth of items. She was arrested and processed without incident.

Stazha Dechele Mathis

Thursday night at 8:33, an officer observed a vehicle run into a guardrail in the 2500 block of N. Main St. The driver was uninjured and identified as Stazha Dechele Mathis, 22. Mathis was highly intoxicated, and the officer found two empty open alcoholic containers in the vehicle. They arrested Mathis for DWI with Opened Container, took a blood draw, and then booked her without incident.

Officers made eight traffic stops, arrested five adults, and answered 109 calls for service on Thursday, February 29.

Captain John T. Bull