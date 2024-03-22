Friday’s Sports

NFL

The Dallas Cowboys have finalized their coaching staff for the 2024 season. Mike McCarthy leads a group of 28 staffers tasked with building on the franchise’s three straight playoff seasons. Of course, Dan Quinn is most notably gone as he departs as defensive coordinator to take over the Washington Commanders. And what are the most notable moves here at The Star? Mike Zimmer is the coordinator, Al Harris moves up from the secondary to assistant head coach, and Robert Prince adds the title of pass game coordinator to his work with the receivers.

NBA

Thursday

Magic (42-28) 121 – Pelicans (42-27) 106

Rockets (34-35) 127 – Bulls (34-36) 117

Mavericks (41-29) 113 – Jazz (29-41) 97

Luka Doncic scored 34 points, grabbed nine rebounds, and eight assists, and the Dallas Mavericks did in the Utah Jazz 113-97 on Thursday night to move into the sixth and final guaranteed playoff position in the Western Conference. Dallas won its third straight and seventh in eight games. The Mavericks and Phoenix, a winner at home late Thursday night over Atlanta, are both 41-29, but the Mavericks hold the tiebreaker over the Suns. Sacramento is a half-game behind.

Friday

Thunder (48-20) at Toronto Raptors (23-46) at 6:00 pm

Pelicans (42-27) at Miami Heat (38-31) at 7:00 pm

Grizzlies (23-47) at San Antonio Spurs (15-54) at 7:00 pm

NHL

Friday

Penguins (30-29-9) at Dallas Stars (42-19-9) at 7:00 pm ESPN+

COLLEGE

NCAAW

Friday

No. 16 Drexel (19-14) vs. No. 1 Texas (30-4) Austin at 2:00 pm ESPNU

No. 14 Rice (19-14) at No. 3 LSU (28-5) at 3:00 pm ESPN

No. 12 Vanderbilt (23-9) vs. No 5 Baylor (24-7) Blacksburg VA at 5:00 pm ESPNU

No. 11 Texas A&M (19-12) vs. No. 6 Nebraska Corvallis OR at 9:30 pm ESPNU

NCAAM

Thursday

No. 11 NC State (23-14) 80 – No. 6 Texas Tech (23-11) 67

No. 7 Texas (21-12) 56 – No. 10 Colorado State (25-11) 44

Friday

No. 14 Colgate (25-9) vs. No. 3 Baylor at Memphis at 11:40 am truTV

No. 9 Texas A&M (20-14) vs. No. 8 Nebraska at Memphis at 5:50 pm TNT

No. 16 Longwood (21-13) vs. No. 1 Houston (30-4) Memphis at 8:20 pm TNT

No. 9 TCU (21-12) vs. No. 8 Utah State (27-6) Indianapolis at 8:55 pm TBS

SOFTBALL

Friday

Lamar (18-10 5-1) at A&M-Commerce (5-26 0-6) 5:00 pm (DH)

Saturday

Lamar (18-10 5-1) at A&M-Commerce (5-26 0-6) Noon

The Texas A&M University-Commerce softball team continues its home stand this weekend with a three-game series against Lamar. Tonight, Game 1 Salutes the military. Saturday is Cancer Awareness, with an Easter Egg Hunt following.

They named six Texas A&M University-Commerce track & field student-athletes to all-Southland Conference teams after performing at the SLC Indoor Track & Field Championships last month.

HIGH SCHOOL

SOFTBALL

Sulphur Springs canceled the JV softball tournament. Mt Pleasant JV will not play as a result. Mt Pleasant varsity plays Pine Tree at Spring Hill on Saturday, 11:00 am.

BASEBALL

They moved the district baseball games today between Mt. Pleasant and Pine Tree to Mt. Pleasant. The JV will play at 4:30, with the Varsity at 7:00.

SOCCER

Mt Pleasant Tiger & Lady Tiger Soccer playoffs on Tuesday!

The Tiger and Lady Tiger Soccer Bi-District playoff games will be on Tuesday, March 26, at CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium in Tyler.

Ticket prices will be $5.00 for adults and $3 for students. All passes accepted (UIL, THSCA, TGCA, Senior, Military, etc.)

They sell all tickets online at https://tylerisd.hometownticketing.com/embed/all. There will be people at the gate to assist with online ticket purchases, but there will be NO CASH SALES.

There is a clear bag policy!

Game 1 – 5:30 PM

Lufkin vs. MP Tigers

Game 2 – 7:30 PM

MP Lady Tigers vs. Huntsville