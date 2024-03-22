Friday’s Sports

NFL
The Dallas Cowboys have finalized their coaching staff for the 2024 season. Mike McCarthy leads a group of 28 staffers tasked with building on the franchise’s three straight playoff seasons. Of course, Dan Quinn is most notably gone as he departs as defensive coordinator to take over the Washington Commanders. And what are the most notable moves here at The Star? Mike Zimmer is the coordinator, Al Harris moves up from the secondary to assistant head coach, and Robert Prince adds the title of pass game coordinator to his work with the receivers.
NBA
Thursday
Magic (42-28) 121 – Pelicans (42-27) 106
Rockets (34-35) 127 – Bulls (34-36) 117
Mavericks (41-29) 113 – Jazz (29-41) 97
Luka Doncic scored 34 points, grabbed nine rebounds, and eight assists, and the Dallas Mavericks did in the Utah Jazz 113-97 on Thursday night to move into the sixth and final guaranteed playoff position in the Western Conference. Dallas won its third straight and seventh in eight games. The Mavericks and Phoenix, a winner at home late Thursday night over Atlanta, are both 41-29, but the Mavericks hold the tiebreaker over the Suns. Sacramento is a half-game behind.
Friday
Thunder (48-20) at Toronto Raptors (23-46) at 6:00 pm
Pelicans (42-27) at Miami Heat (38-31) at 7:00 pm
Grizzlies (23-47) at San Antonio Spurs (15-54) at 7:00 pm
NHL
Friday
Penguins (30-29-9) at Dallas Stars (42-19-9) at 7:00 pm ESPN+
COLLEGE
NCAAW
Friday
No. 16 Drexel (19-14) vs. No. 1 Texas (30-4) Austin at 2:00 pm ESPNU
No. 14 Rice (19-14) at No. 3 LSU (28-5) at 3:00 pm ESPN
No. 12 Vanderbilt (23-9) vs. No 5 Baylor (24-7) Blacksburg VA at 5:00 pm ESPNU
No. 11 Texas A&M (19-12) vs. No. 6 Nebraska Corvallis OR at 9:30 pm ESPNU
NCAAM
Thursday
No. 11 NC State (23-14) 80 – No. 6 Texas Tech (23-11) 67
No. 7 Texas (21-12) 56 – No. 10 Colorado State (25-11) 44
Friday
No. 14 Colgate (25-9) vs. No. 3 Baylor at Memphis at 11:40 am truTV
No. 9 Texas A&M (20-14) vs. No. 8 Nebraska at Memphis at 5:50 pm TNT
No. 16 Longwood (21-13) vs. No. 1 Houston (30-4) Memphis at 8:20 pm TNT
No. 9 TCU (21-12) vs. No. 8 Utah State (27-6) Indianapolis at 8:55 pm TBS
SOFTBALL
Friday
Lamar (18-10 5-1) at A&M-Commerce (5-26 0-6) 5:00 pm (DH)
Saturday
Lamar (18-10 5-1) at A&M-Commerce (5-26 0-6) Noon
The Texas A&M University-Commerce softball team continues its home stand this weekend with a three-game series against Lamar. Tonight, Game 1 Salutes the military. Saturday is Cancer Awareness, with an Easter Egg Hunt following.
They named six Texas A&M University-Commerce track & field student-athletes to all-Southland Conference teams after performing at the SLC Indoor Track & Field Championships last month.
HIGH SCHOOL
SOFTBALL
Sulphur Springs canceled the JV softball tournament. Mt Pleasant JV will not play as a result. Mt Pleasant varsity plays Pine Tree at Spring Hill on Saturday, 11:00 am.
BASEBALL
They moved the district baseball games today between Mt. Pleasant and Pine Tree to Mt. Pleasant. The JV will play at 4:30, with the Varsity at 7:00.
SOCCER
Mt Pleasant Tiger & Lady Tiger Soccer playoffs on Tuesday!
- The Tiger and Lady Tiger Soccer Bi-District playoff games will be on Tuesday, March 26, at CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium in Tyler.
- Ticket prices will be $5.00 for adults and $3 for students. All passes accepted (UIL, THSCA, TGCA, Senior, Military, etc.)
- They sell all tickets online at https://tylerisd.hometownticketing.com/embed/all. There will be people at the gate to assist with online ticket purchases, but there will be NO CASH SALES.
- There is a clear bag policy!
Game 1 – 5:30 PM
Lufkin vs. MP Tigers
Game 2 – 7:30 PM
MP Lady Tigers vs. Huntsville