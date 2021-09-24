Friday’s Sports

NFL
Thursday
Panthers (3-0) 24 – Texans (1-2) 9
The Panthers won at the cost of running back Christian McCaffrey with a strained hamstring. Then, add to the cost first-round pick Jaycee Horn with a broken right foot.
Sunday
Saints (1-1) at Patriots (1-1) FOX – Noon
Eagles (1-1) at Cowboys (1-1) ESPN 7:15 pm
MLB
Orioles (49-104) 3 – Texas (55-98) 0
Angels (73-80) 3 – Houston (91-62) 2
The White Sox clinched the AL Central while the Cards won their 12th in a row. That is the longest winning streak since ’82.
LSC
They selected Texas A&M University-Commerce football standout Alex Shillow to the 2021 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team®. He is one of the 11 student-athletes selected for the Combined Divisions (FCS, Division II, Division III, and NAIA) team.
Texas A&M University-Commerce men’s golfer Nathan McCulloch is named this week’s Lone Star Conference Men’s Golfer of the Week on Thursday afternoon. The Lions are off next week before trekking up to Pueblo, Colo., for the West/South Central Region Preview on October 4-5.
HIGH SCHOOL
Thursday
Longview 56 – West Mesquite 28
Friday
Bonham at Commerce
Celeste at Cooper
Chisum at Prairiland
Cumby at Trenton
DeKalb at Daingerfield Star 96.9
Gilmer at Carthage
Gladewater at Tatum
Greenville at Royse City
Hallsville at Jacksonville
Joaquin at Clarksville
Malakoff at Pittsburg
Marshall at Pine Tree
Melissa at Paris –
On Friday, the Paris Wildcats will honor the memory of 2021 graduate Chandler Sikes during their district-opening game against the Melissa Cardinals. Chandler passed away this week in a fatal car wreck.
Mt Vernon hosts Rains
New Diana at Hughes Springs
Sabine at New Boston
Sulphur Springs at Ennis Star 95.9
Texas High host Mt Pleasant K-Lake 97.7
White Oak at Atlanta
Wills Point at North Lamar MIX 107.7
Winnsboro at Mineola
Wolfe City at Alba-Golden
High School Standings for Week 3