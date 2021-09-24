Friday’s Sports

NFL

Thursday

Panthers (3-0) 24 – Texans (1-2) 9

The Panthers won at the cost of running back Christian McCaffrey with a strained hamstring. Then, add to the cost first-round pick Jaycee Horn with a broken right foot.

Sunday

Saints (1-1) at Patriots (1-1) FOX – Noon

Eagles (1-1) at Cowboys (1-1) ESPN 7:15 pm

MLB

Orioles (49-104) 3 – Texas (55-98) 0

Angels (73-80) 3 – Houston (91-62) 2

The White Sox clinched the AL Central while the Cards won their 12th in a row. That is the longest winning streak since ’82.

LSC

They selected Texas A&M University-Commerce football standout Alex Shillow to the 2021 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team®. He is one of the 11 student-athletes selected for the Combined Divisions (FCS, Division II, Division III, and NAIA) team.

Texas A&M University-Commerce men’s golfer Nathan McCulloch is named this week’s Lone Star Conference Men’s Golfer of the Week on Thursday afternoon. The Lions are off next week before trekking up to Pueblo, Colo., for the West/South Central Region Preview on October 4-5.

HIGH SCHOOL

Thursday

Longview 56 – West Mesquite 28

Friday

Bonham at Commerce

Celeste at Cooper

Chisum at Prairiland

Cumby at Trenton

DeKalb at Daingerfield Star 96.9

Gilmer at Carthage

Gladewater at Tatum

Greenville at Royse City

Hallsville at Jacksonville

Joaquin at Clarksville

Malakoff at Pittsburg

Marshall at Pine Tree

Melissa at Paris –

On Friday, the Paris Wildcats will honor the memory of 2021 graduate Chandler Sikes during their district-opening game against the Melissa Cardinals. Chandler passed away this week in a fatal car wreck.

Mt Vernon hosts Rains

New Diana at Hughes Springs

Sabine at New Boston

Sulphur Springs at Ennis Star 95.9

Texas High host Mt Pleasant K-Lake 97.7

White Oak at Atlanta

Wills Point at North Lamar MIX 107.7

Winnsboro at Mineola

Wolfe City at Alba-Golden

High School Standings for Week 3