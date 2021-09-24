COVID testing at PJC Expands to Saturdays

A COVID-19 testing site available to the public each week will now be also be open on Saturdays. Those wishing to test may just drive up as the testing company is not accepting appointments.

Testing is held five days a week in the Hunt Center parking lot, which is accessible on the east side of the Paris campus from Collegiate Drive, just south of Clarksville Street.

Mondays and Thursdays testing is available from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays.