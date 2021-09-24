Paris Police Report For Friday (Sep 24)

Amanda Gail Gilbert

Amanda Gail Gilbert, 29, of Paris, was arrested in the 1300-block of Van Zandt St at 11:26 Thursday night. Gilbert had an outstanding parole violation warrant for her arrest, and officers booked and later transferred her to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police met with the victim of a motor vehicle burglary in the 500-block of Church St at 8:55 Thursday morning. The victim reported that they had forgotten to lock the doors on their vehicle, and someone entered it sometime during the night and stole numerous items. The items stolen were an Xbox game system, cash, and two pistols. The incident is under investigation.

At 9:08 Thursday morning, Paris Police responded to a theft in the 3300-block of NE Loop 286. The victim reported that on Sept 16, a Hispanic male bought a Zero-Turn mower and paid $9,500 with a check. Unfortunately, it was on a fraudulent account. The investigation continues.

Paris Police responded to 81 calls for service and arrested one person on Thursday (Sep 23).