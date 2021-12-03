Judge Strikes Down Texas Social Media Law

A federal judge in Austin strikes down a Texas law that was supposed to take effect this week. House Bill 20 was meant to keep social media platforms from censoring users. Governor Abbott claimed some of those companies actively “silence conservative ideas and values.” UNT law professor Brian Owsley says the first amendment prohibits the government from limiting free speech…but facebook and twitter are private companies. Judge Robert Pittman also noted that smaller platforms like Parler have no problem with conservatives posting what they like. He also noted a similar Florida law was blocked from taking effect in June.