Friday’s Sports

NBA

Thursday

Mavericks at Wells Fargo against Philadelphia 76ers 6:00 pm

Thunder at Miami Heat 7:00 pm

Pacers at Houston Rockets 7:00 pm

Pelicans at San Antonio Spurs 7:30 pm

NHL

Thursday

Stars (33-23-3) 4 – Canadiens (16-36-9) 3

Saturday

Stars at Elmont NY’s Islanders 1:00 pm

COLLEGE

March Madness is officially here, and the defending national champs picked up right where they left off. Top-seeded Baylor came out hot against No. 16 Norfolk State in Fort Worth, hitting four three-pointers in the first five minutes, taking an early 14-5 lead. The Bears controlled the game in the second half, beating Norfolk State 85-49. Baylor will play the winner of North Carolina and Marquette in Fort Worth on Saturday.

WNIT

Houston 63 – Louisiana Tech 52

Tulsa 75 – North Texas 62

TN Tech 73 – SMU 62

NCAAM

No. 1 Kansas (29-6) 83 – No. 16 Texas Southern (19-13) 56

No. 1 Baylor (27-6) 85 – No. 16 Norfolk State (24-7) 49

No. 4 Arkansas (26-8) 75 – No. 13 Vermont (28-6) 71

The National Transportation Safety Board issued its initial report on the fatal West Texas Crash that killed nine people. A 13-year-old was driving the pickup that struck a van carrying six University of the Southwest golf team members and their coach. The crash killed the boy and a man traveling with him, and one of the pickup’s tires, a spare, blew out just before the crash. The University of the Southwest is a small Christian college in Hobbs, New Mexico. The golf team returned from a Midland tournament when the collision occurred.

With the start of March Madness, one topic has been getting a lot of unexpected attention: The brightness of the basketballs. Many have been turning to social media for answers or sounding off on the change. One Twitter user joked it was all part of a sponsorship with Buffalo Wild Wings and that the basketballs “have been soaked in bright tinted wing sauce.”

HIGH SCHOOL

SOFTBALL

Thursday

Like against Mt Pleasant, Sulphur Springs Lady Cats waited until the end of the seventh before pulling ahead of Texas High Thursday night. The final was 5-4. A missed centerfield catch tilted the game to Sulphur Springs’ favor.

Como-Pickton 1 – Yantis Forfeit

Prairiland 3 – Rains 1

Sulphur Springs 5 – Texas High 4

BASEBALL

Thursday

Edgewood 11 – Paradise 3

Santo 14 – Miller Grove 4, Santo 7 – Miller Grove 6

Wolfe City 11 – Cooper 5