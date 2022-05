Friday’s Sports

Flames (3-2) at Dallas Stars 8:30 pm TNT

NBA

Thursday

East

Heat (4-2) 99 – 76ers 90 Winner

West

Mavericks (3-3) 113 – Suns 86

NHL

Friday

MLB

Thursday

Astros (20-11) 11 – Twins (18-13) 3

Astros 21-11) 5 – Twins (18-14) 0

Texas (13-17) 3 – Royals (10-19) 1

Friday

Astros at Washington Nationals 6:05 pm ESPN+

Red Sox at Texas Rangers 7:05 pm

NFL

The NFL announced the 2022 season schedule for the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday. America’s team will play seven games against Cincinnati, Green Bay, LA Rams, Philadelphia (twice), Tampa Bay, and Tennessee. In addition, the annual Thanksgiving Day game will be on FOX this year.

HIGH SCHOOL

Philip Dale Holt was born on May 16, 1943, and passed on May 8, 2022. Coach Holt’s career started in Wolfe City from 1965-1966, Honey Grove from the fall of 1966-1970, Winnsboro from 1970-1983, Harmony from 1983-1990, and ended his coaching career at North Lamar ISD in 1997. Philip continued as Assistant Principal and later as Transportation Director. He retired from education in 2015 after 49 years of service.

GAMES BROADCAST THIS WEEK

West Rusk vs. Hughes Springs at Hallsville G1 Fri 7:00 pm, G2-3 Sat 2:00 pm Star 96/9

Mt Vernon (1-1) vs. Queen City at Mt Pleasant, G3 Sat 11:00 am KALK 97.7

NEXT

West Rusk/Hughes Springs winner plays Prairiland/Gunter winner

Mt Vernon/Queen City winner plays Whitesboro/Grandview winner

SOFTBALL

5A

Red Oak vs. Royse City, G1 Fri 7:00 pm, G2 Sat 7;00 pm, G3 Mon 7:00 pm

Forney 9 – Hallsville 2, G2 Fri 7:00 pm, G3 Sat 1:00 pm

4A

G1 Aubrey 3 – Celina 1

Bullard 17 – Canton 4, G2 Whitehouse 6:00 pm, G3 GS 11:00 am

Mabank 7 – Pleasant Grove 2 at Winnsboro, G2 Fri 6:00 pm, G3 Sat 12:30 pm

3A

West Rusk vs. Hughes Springs at Hallsville G1 Fri 7:00 pm, G2-3 Sat 2:00 pm

G1 Mt Vernon 9 – Queen City 1, G2 Queen City 4 – Mt Vernon 1 at Mt Pleasant G3 Sat 11:00 am

Whitesboro vs. Grandview at Rockwall Heath G1 Fri 7:00 pm, G2-3 Sat 1:00 pm

Prairiland vs. Gunter at Anna, G1 Fri 6:30 pm, G2-3 Sat 3:00 pm

2A

Trenton vs. Axtell G1-2 Fri 7:30 pm, G3 Sat 11:30 am

Hawkins vs. Kerns at Grand Saline G1 Thu 8:00 pm, G2 Fri 8:00 pm, G3 Sat 3:00 pm

West Sabine vs. Groveton at Lufkin Thu 7:00 pm 1G

Como-Pickton 5 – Union Grove 1 G2 at Grand Saline Fri 6:00 pm, G3 Sat 1:00 pm

Beckville vs. Lovelady at Rusk G1 Wed 6:30 pm, G2-3 Sat Noon

1A

Dodd City 8 – Hubbard 6, G2-3 Fri 5:00 pm

Fruitvale vs. Bloomburg at Longview G1 Thu 6:00 pm, G2-3 Fri 5:00 pm

BASEBALL

5A

Lufkin vs. N Forney G1 Lufkin Thu 7:00 pm, G2 Forney Fri 7:30 pm, G3 TBD Sat 6:00 pm

Hallsville 6 – Cleburn 6, G2 Cleburne Fri 4:00 pm, G3 Whitehouse Sat 2:00 pm

Corsicana 6 – Whitehouse 0, G2-3 Rockwall Sat Noon

Forney 6 – Nacogdoches 5, G2 Nac Fri 7:30 pm, G3 Whitehouse Sat 5:00 pm

4A

Spring Hill vs. Farmersville at Community G1 Fri 7:00 pm, G2-3 Sat 4:00 pm

Kaufman 7 – Kilgore 3 at Crandall G2-3 Kilgore Fri 5:00 pm

Liberty-Eylau 5 – Brownsboro 4, G2 Fri 7:00 pm, G3 Sat 2:00 pm

Bullard 5 – Canton 0, at Mike Carter G2 Fri 7:00 pm

3A

Prairiland vs. Maypearl

Gunter vs. Whitesboro

Harmony 3 – Tatum 1 at Longview, G2 Fri 7:00 pm, G3 Sat 1:00 pm

Sabine 6 – Hooks 2 at Marshall G2 Fri 7:00 pm, G3 Sat 3:00 pm

Boyd vs. Pottsboro

Rains vs. Grandview at Duncanville, G1 Fri 7:00 pm, G2-3 Sat 2:00 pm

Mineola vs. White Oak at Mt Pleasant 1G Fri 7:00 pm

Winnsboro vs. West Rusk at Cumberland G1 Fri 7:00 pm, G2-3 Grand Saline Sat 5:00 pm

2A

Windthorst 6 – Cooper 5 at Denton Ryan G2 Fri 6:30 pm, G3 Sat Noon

Sam Rayburn vs. Archer City

Beckville 5-1 and 13-7 sweeps McLeod

Rivercrest vs. Kerens at Tyler Legacy G1 Thu 7:00 pm, G2 Fri 7:00 pm, G3 Sat Noon

Hawkins 10 – Maud 2 at Winnsboro G2 Fri 4:30 pm, G3 Sat 11:00 am

Frankston 11 – James Bowie 1, at Gilmer G2-3 Fri 5:00 pm

1A

Perrin-Whitt vs. Ector

Dodd City vs. St. Jo at Bells G1-2 Thu 4:30 pm, G3 Fri 4:30 pm

Sulphur Bluff vs. Leverett’s Chapel at Grand Saline G1-2 Thu 6:00 pm

Miller Grove 6 – Union Hill 5 at Lindale G2-3 Fri 6:00 pm