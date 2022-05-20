Friday’s Sports

NBA

Thursday

East

G2 Celtics (1-1) 127 – Heat 102

Friday

West

Mavericks at San Francisco against Warriors (1-0)

MLB

Thursday

Astros (25-14) 5 – Rangers (17-20) 1

Friday

Texas at Houston Astros 7:10 pm Apple TV+

COLLEGE

Here is the response on Alabama’s coach that we aired yesterday. Texas A&M Football Coach Jimbo Fisher is holding a news conference to respond to comments from Alabama’s Nick Saban, who said that the Aggies had the nation’s top recruiting class because they bought all their players. Fisher is a former assistant to Saban. He went on to call his former boss a “narcissist” and a “liar.” If you’re wondering, A&M plays at Alabama on Oct 8, and ticket prices in Tuscaloosa are already rising.

The Texas Association of Basketball Coaches named Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s basketball guard Dyani Robinson the Small College Player of the Year.

The College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) named Texas A&M University-Commerce scholar-athlete Sophie-Charlott Hempel to the Academic All-District Six team.

HIGH SCHOOL

GAMES BROADCAST THIS WEEK

Hughes Springs vs. Prairiland at Winnsboro G3 Sat Noon Star 96/9

Mt Vernon vs. Grandview at Rockwall Heath, G3 Fri 6:30 pm KALK 97.7

NEXT

Winners play each other

SOFTBALL

5A

The Colony 5 – Royse City 3

4A

Aubrey vs. Bullard

Melissa vs. Pleasant Grove

3A

G1 Prairiland 13 Hughes Springs 3, G2 HS 1 – PL 0, G3 Winnsboro, Sat Noon

G1 Mt Vernon 2 – Grandview 0, G2 Grandview 4 – Mt Vernon 3, G3 Rockwall Fri 6:30 pm

2A

Overton vs. Kerns

Lovelady 10 – Como-Pickton 0 (5) 1G Final

1A

Dodd City vs. Graford

Bloomburg at Chileno

BASEBALL

5A

Lufkin vs. Cleburne G1 Luf Thu 7:00 pm, G2 Cle Fri 7:00 pm, G3 Mike Carter Sat Noon

Corsicana vs. Forney

4A

G1 Spring Hill 11 – Kilgore 0, G2 Spring Hill 7 – Kilgore 1

Van Alstyne vs. Celina

Liberty Eylau vs. Bullard at Winnsboro Fri 7:00 pm

3A

Maypearl vs. Gunter

G1 Sabine 9 – Harmony 4, at Hallsville G2-3 Fri 5:00 pm

Boyd or Pottsboro vs. Grandview

G1 White Oak 10 – West Rusk 0, G2-3 Mike Carter Fri 5:00 pm

2A

G1 Beckville 5 – James Bowie 4, G2 JB 3 – BK 2, G3 at Longview Sat 2:00 pm

Rivercrest and Maud split at Winnsboro G3 Sat Noon

1A

Ector vs. Dodd City Sat

Sulphur Bluff vs. Union Hill at Mt Pleasant Sat 6:30 pm 1G