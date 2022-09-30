Friday’s Sports

Former Dallas Cowboys tight end Gavin Escobar

According to officials, the former Dallas Cowboys tight end Gavin Escobar, 31, was one of two rock climbers who died in a California accident on Wednesday. Escobar and Chelsea Walsh, 33, were found dead during an attempted rescue by the Riverside County Fire Department around 12:30 pm Wednesday in the Idyllwild area. The department said firefighters tried hiking to the victims’ location, but Escobar and Walsh had died when they made it to the two climbers. The Cowboys drafted Escobar in the second round of the 2013 NFL Draft. He played for Dallas from 2013 to 2016 in a backup role.

