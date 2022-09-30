Friday’s Sports

Former Dallas Cowboys tight end Gavin Escobar
MLB
Thursday
Mariners (85-70) 10 – Rangers (66-89) 9
Friday
Rays at Houston Astros 7:10 pm
Rangers at Anaheim with Angels 8:38 pm
NFL
Thursday
Bengals (2-2) 27 – Dolphins (3-1) 15
Sunday
Vikings at London with Saints 8:30 am NFL NET
Commanders at Arlington with Cowboys Noon FOX
Chargers at Houston Texans Noon CBS
According to officials, the former Dallas Cowboys tight end Gavin Escobar, 31, was one of two rock climbers who died in a California accident on Wednesday. Escobar and Chelsea Walsh, 33, were found dead during an attempted rescue by the Riverside County Fire Department around 12:30 pm Wednesday in the Idyllwild area. The department said firefighters tried hiking to the victims’ location, but Escobar and Walsh had died when they made it to the two climbers. The Cowboys drafted Escobar in the second round of the 2013 NFL Draft. He played for Dallas from 2013 to 2016 in a backup role.
COLLEGE
Saturday
No. 18 Oklahoma at Fort Worth TCU 11:00 am ABC
Texas Tech at Manhattan Kansas St 11:00 am ESPN+
No. 2 Alabama at Fayetteville No. 20 Arkansas 2:30 pm CBS
No. 9 Oklahoma St. at Waco No. 16 Baylor 2:30 pm FOX
No 17 Texas A&M at Starkville Mississippi St 3:00 pm SECN
HIGH SCHOOL
Friday
Bonham at Mt Vernon 7:30 pm
Hughes Springs at Daingerfield 7:00 pm Star 96.9
Texas High at Mt Pleasant 7:30 K-Lake 97.7
Marshall at Hallsville 7:30 pm
Nacogdoches at Pine Tree 7:30 pm
New Boston at DeKalb 7:00 pm
Paul Pewitt at Redwater 7:00 pm
Prairiland at Hooks 7:30 pm
Quinlan Boles at Como-Pickton 7:30 pm
Winnsboro at Commerce 7:30 pm