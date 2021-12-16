Greenville Arts Festival Planned For May

Hunt County Festival of the Arts is coming May 6th-7th, 2022. Plans are underway for creating the first annual Hunt County Festival of the Arts this spring in downtown Greenville. The festival will start on Friday May 6, 2022 and run through Saturday May 7th, 2022. It’s inspired by the late Dennis Strickland, a local arts supporter who saw creativity wherever he looked. “In the eyes of Dennis Strickland, everyone was an artist, “said Kevin Banks, the City of Greenville’s tourism manager who is spearheading the project. “We want to create an event that celebrates the arts in all their creative forms-visual, culinary, musical, theatrical, and more.” Anyone interested in participating in the festival are encouraged to call Kevin Banks at 903-457-3126.