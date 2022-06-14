Gunman Fatally Shot By Police At Dallas Area Summer Camp

We’re learning new details of the events that led to a deadly officer-involved shooting inside the Duncanville Fieldhouse, where they held a summer camp for some 150 kids. Duncanville Assistant Police Chief Matthew Stogner says it started Monday morning after 8:30. Upon hearing that gunshot, counselors moved the kids to a safe area and locked the doors. The gunman fired a shot through one of the locked doors. Kids were inside the room, and it did not hit anyone. The gunman then moved into the gymnasium, where some kids had gathered. He didn’t fire any shots during that time, and the kids had moved out when police arrived. They have not released the gunman’s name, and it’s unclear why he went into the fieldhouse in the first place.