High School Baseball and Softball in Today’s Sports Update

Last night, a couple of make up baseball games were played as Paris defeated Pittsburg 2–1 behind a complete game from Coleman Lewis on the mound. Lewis gave up one run on one hit in the win. Paris will play at Pleasant Grove tonight.

At Chisum High School the North Lamar Panthers opened district with a 7–5 victory over Liberty Eylau. The Panthers battled back after trailing 4–2 heading to the fifth inning.

North Lamar will face Pittsburg tonight On the road.

In softball last night, the Mt Vernon Lady Tigers defeated Prairiland 12–3 behind four home runs including two grand slams. Lily Gilbert hit a three run homer for Prairiland.

Tonight the North Lamar Pantherettes host PG in their first district game. Chisum will Be at Commerce. On the diamond tonight Chisum will play at Cooper in baseball. While Prairiland is at Winnsboro.

The Dallas stars moved into third place in the division last night with a 3–1 victory over Minnesota. Ben Bishop set the franchise record for most scoreless minutes by a goalie.

And the Mavs lost last night to Denver 100–99 on a buzzer beating shot by Nikola Jokic.

Free agent quarterback Teddy Bridgewater has decided to stay with the New Orleans Saints as their backup and potential successor to Drew Brees rather than pursue an immediate starting opportunity with his hometown Miami Dolphins. Bridgewater, 26, agreed to a one-year $7.25 million deal that is worth up to $12.5 million with incentives.

The New York Jets have released running back Isaiah Crowell.

The addition of free agent Le’Veon Bell, who agreed to a four-year, $52.5 million contract late Tuesday night, made Crowell expendable. The Jets were planning to release Crowell even if they didn’t sign Bell. This leaves Bell, Elijah McGuire and Trenton Cannon as their top three backs.

Antonio Brown didn’t want to leave Pittsburgh without saying goodbye. Brown purchased electronic billboard spots in downtown Pittsburgh with the message “Thank You Pittsburgh, AB 84” with Brown’s signature and a picture of the All-Pro receiver.

The New York Giants agreed to a deal with Golden Tate on Thursday, as the team tries to fill the void created when wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was traded. It’s a four-year, $37.5 million contract that includes $23 million fully guaranteed.

Despite giving Jordy Nelson a $3.6 million roster bonus in December and coach Jon Gruden saying the veteran receiver would return to the Oakland Raiders in 2019, the team released Nelson on Thursday. The Raiders also created cap room by releasing quarterback AJ McCarron.

PGA Tour golfer Phil Mickelson confirmed Thursday that he and his wife, Amy, hired William Singer and his for-profit college tutoring company to prepare their children for the college admission and selection process. Mickelson, speaking after his opening round at the Tour Championship, said everything was done above board, and that neither he nor his family ever made financial contributions to Singer’s Key World Foundation.