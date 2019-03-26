High School Baseball And Softball Plus Rangers In Today’s Sports Update

Photo by Tony Corso tonycorsoimages.com

The baseball game that was scheduled last night between North Lamar and Gilmer has been moved to tonight due to field conditions. The game will still start at 7:00 pm.

In other baseball action, the Paris Wildcats will take on Liberty Eylau in Texarkana. The Wildcats are coming off a 5–3 win over NL.

The Chisum Mustangs will be at home against Wolfe City. While Prairiland will host Cooper tonight.

In district softball action, the Prairiland Lady Patriots will host the Chisum Lady Mustangs at 6:00 pm. Pittsburg will be at Paris High.

And on Mix 107.7, the North Lamar Pantherettes will be at home to face the Liberty Eylau Lady Leopards. Pregame starting at 5:50. First pitch at 6:00 pm.

The Rangers are gearing up for opening day on Thursday with a mini-series against Cleveland. The Rangers got beat last night 10–1. Texas and Cleveland will play again today at 1:05. And don’t forget you can catch every game this year on 1490 AM and 96.3 FM KPLT.

The Stars got a huge win last night against Winnipeg on the road. Dallas jumped out to a 4–0 lead before ultimately winning 5–2. Dallas is now 3–1 against the top team in the division.

Federal prosecutors in New York and California have charged celebrity attorney Michael Avenatti with extortion and bank and wire fraud. In the New York case, Avenatti was charged with attempting to extort more than $20-million in payments from Nike by threatening to use his ability to garner publicity to inflict substantial financial and reputational harm on the company if his demands were not met.

Two Georgia Bulldogs football players are facing misdemeanor disorderly conduct charges after they were arrested following an incident at a downtown Athens bar early Sunday morning. Athens-Clarke County Police said that officers arrested senior receiver Tyler Simmons and freshman cornerback Tyrique Stevenson after they were identified as subjects allegedly fighting with bar employees at the Cloud Bar. Stevenson, an early enrollee from Miami, was arrested at 2:42 am ET and released on $1,000 bail. Simmons, from Powder Springs, Georgia, was treated for minor injuries at a local hospital and cited.

The NFL’s 100th season will open with the 199th meeting between the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers. The league announced Monday that it would forgo the traditional opening-night matchup in which the Super Bowl winner hosts the first game of the year on the Thursday of Week 1.

Instead, one of the NFL’s classic rivalries will open the season on Thursday, Sept. 5, from Chicago’s Soldier Field in prime time (7:20 p.m. CT on NBC). The league also announced that the Super Bowl champion New England Patriots will open their season on Sunday Night Football at home against an opponent to be determined.

For the first time in the 35-year history of WrestleMania, WWE’s biggest annual pay-per-view, a women’s match will close out the show as the main event. The Raw women’s championship match between Ronda Rousey, Becky Lynch, and Charlotte Flair will close out the show, which is April 7 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.