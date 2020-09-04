High School Football Preview Plus Cowboys Release Veteran Safety

Week 2 in high school football gets underway tonight!

Tonight on 101.9 KBUS, the Paris Wildcats will host the Celina Bobcats. Pregame is at 7:00 pm with kickoff at 7:30. On Mix 107.7, the North Lamar Panthers will travel to Canton with pregame at 6:30 and kickoff at 7:00.

Pittsburg plays host to Mt. Vernon on Star 96.9, and No. 3 Daingerfield is at home vs. Tatum on K-Lake 97.7.

In other action, Detroit is at Rivercrest. Honey Grove travels to Whitewright, Clarksville is at Linden Kildare, Prairiland travels to Tom Bean, Cooper at Collinsville, and Chisum hosts Wolfe City. Elsewhere, Big Sandy travels to Alba-Golden, Blue Ridge is at Ford, Chapel Hill hosts Kaufman, Mineola visits Wills Point, Paul Pewitt is back in action hosting Atlanta, and Argyle travels to Pleasant Grove. More: Van Alstyne at Bonham and Commerce hosts Leonard. In six-man last night, Fannindale beat Campbell 52-6.

In volleyball tonight, Chisum try’s to bounce back as they host Commerce. Prairiland hosts Lone Oak, Detroit is at home against Harts Bluff, North Lamar hosts community, and Paris travels to Bullard.

The Brooklyn Nets named Hall of Fame guard and former Dallas Maverick Steve Nash, their next head coach, announced Thursday. Nash signed a four-year contract and reached out to former teammate Dirk Nowitzki about an assistant position. Dirk turned down the offer.

The Dallas Cowboys released veteran safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix on Thursday, the team announced. Clinton-Dix joined the Cowboys last March on a one-year deal worth $3.75 million ($2.25-million guaranteed) after a one-season stint with the Chicago Bears in 2019.

Aledmys Diaz hit a three-run homer, and Michael Brantley added three RBIs, leading Zack Greinke and the Houston Astros to an 8-4 win over the Texas Rangers on Thursday. Greinke (3-0) struck out a season-high nine in six innings, allowing three runs and six hits. Texas begins a series tonight in Seattle. Pregame at 1490 AM, and 96.3 FM KPLT is at 7:30. First pitch at 8:10.

And the Stars play Game 7 against the Avalanche this afternoon at 3:00.