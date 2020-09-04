Paris Police Report Friday (Sep 4)

Paris Police responded to a theft in the 100-block of NW 3rd at 9:46 Thursday morning. The victim reported that a known person had possibly stolen a pistol while visiting. The incident is under investigation.

Paris Police responded to a disturbance in the 1200-block of Fitzhugh Ave at 5:45 Thursday afternoon. Reportedly, the man and his sister had been in an altercation, and she had rammed her vehicle into his. The victim said that a small child was inside his car at the time that she rammed him. The child was not injured, and the incident is under investigation.

Paris Police responded to 91 calls for service and arrested two persons on Thursday (Sep 3).