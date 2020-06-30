High School Sports News Plus Patriots Fined…Again

On Friday afternoon, North Lamar announced the hiring of David Monds, the new boys’ varsity basketball coach. Monds has spent the last four years working at Paris ISD. He joins his wife, who is the girls’ varsity basketball coach. Monds is no stranger to basketball as he played professionally from 2007 to 2015 in Turkey, Germany, Puerto Rico, China, Greece, France, and Saudi Arabia.

The Paris Lady Cats are looking to upgrade a few things and add to their program. With their current budget, they will be purchasing new varsity uniforms, shoes, knee pads, shirts, and practice equipment that gets worn out or damaged throughout the off-season. As fundraisers, they ask for the help and support of their loving family, friends, and fans.

With your support, they are looking to raise $3,000 to help with the cost of new balls, nets, practice equipment, ball carts, practice gear, travel gear (warm-ups, bags, shirts), and off-season workout clothes. For more information on how and where to donate, contact Ashley Green at ashley.green@parisisd.net!

Cam Newton has found a new home. The 31-year-old quarterback has reached an incentive-laden deal with the New England Patriots, and the deal is worth up to $7.5 million.

Speaking of the Patriots, the NFL has fined them $1.1 million for filming the Cincinnati Bengals sideline during a game. They also will lose their 2021 third-round pick.

Denny Hamlin held off Kevin Harvick on Sunday night to win the second Cup race of the weekend at Pocono Raceway and flip the opener’s result.

Hamlin raced to his fourth victory of the season – and sixth at Pocono – to cap a wild, marathon day of racing at the track, with three NASCAR races and a near-darkness Cup finish.

Hamlin had a late vibration in his No. 11 Toyota on Saturday that hindered his attempt to catch Harvick down the stretch. About 25 hours later, Hamlin surged past Harvick and built a nearly 3-second lead; Harvick’s serious run at the victory slowed because of a loose wheel.